Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MSA opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.