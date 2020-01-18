Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $305.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $239.58 and a 52 week high of $305.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

