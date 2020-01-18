Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

