Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.81 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.16 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

