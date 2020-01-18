Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $364,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $49,336,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $296.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $185.08 and a 52-week high of $299.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

