Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

