Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

