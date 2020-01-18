Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,960 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

EEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

