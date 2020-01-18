BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Positive Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their positive rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 202,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,787. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.77.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 211,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.