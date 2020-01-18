BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $33.18 on Friday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

