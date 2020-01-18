Binance USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Binance USD has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
