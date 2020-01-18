Binance USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Binance USD has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD Profile