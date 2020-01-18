Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011194 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.