Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$15.25 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

