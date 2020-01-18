Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$15.25 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.