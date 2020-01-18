Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

LON:BYG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,159 ($15.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,161.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,082.45. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

