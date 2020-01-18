BidaskClub Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.83. 413,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,715. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.