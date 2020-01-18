BidaskClub Upgrades CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $690.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $152,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

