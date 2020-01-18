BidaskClub Upgrades AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALRM has been the topic of several other research reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.