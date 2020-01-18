BidaskClub Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.
Shares of YNDX opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
