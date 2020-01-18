BidaskClub Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of YNDX opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

