BidaskClub Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 134,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

