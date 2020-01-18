BidaskClub Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

LECO stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $96.83. 156,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $556,198.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,786.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

