BidaskClub Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. 25,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,932. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawkins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.