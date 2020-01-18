BidaskClub Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,171,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

