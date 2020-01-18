BidaskClub Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities began coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $902.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $79.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. Analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

