BidaskClub Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,011. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 300.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

