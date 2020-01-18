BidaskClub Downgrades ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) to Buy

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARQL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArQule presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. ArQule has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $9,278,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $12,371,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 7.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

