Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $90.47

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.34, but opened at $90.47. Best Buy shares last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 3,783,320 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

