Bernstein Bank Begins Coverage on McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 8,718,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421,833. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

