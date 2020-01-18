Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

