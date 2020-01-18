Berenberg Bank Raises Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,120

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,924.30 ($25.31).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,004 ($26.36) on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,890.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.54.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

