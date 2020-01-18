Berenberg Bank Raises Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.27) price target (down from GBX 2,255 ($29.66)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,936.50 ($25.47). 2,494,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,982.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.