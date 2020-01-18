Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €10.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.24 ($15.39).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €10.24 ($11.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. K&S has a 52 week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.