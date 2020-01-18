Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Heico (NYSE:HEI)

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25. Heico has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter valued at $12,271,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

