Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGNE. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.89.

BGNE stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 336,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

