Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

BZH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 184,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $485.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

