Bean Cash Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000231 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,428,335,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

