Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

BECN stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

