Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €71.06 ($82.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

