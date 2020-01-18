Barclays Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

