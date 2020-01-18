BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.37. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

