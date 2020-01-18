Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
NASDAQ:OZK opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
