Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

