Bank of America Downgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

