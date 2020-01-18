Bank of America Begins Coverage on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Huntsman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 1,093,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 37.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 838,161 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $11,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

