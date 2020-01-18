Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $14.44 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002594 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, COSS, OKEx, Bancor Network, Upbit, ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

