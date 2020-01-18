Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,221,000 after buying an additional 4,977,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,653,000 after buying an additional 4,875,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,606,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,511,000 after buying an additional 4,257,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after buying an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

