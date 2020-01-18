Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $8.24

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.24. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 12,167,928 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

