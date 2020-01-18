Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.58).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BAB traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 620.20 ($8.16). 1,665,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 615.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 535.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

