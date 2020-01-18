B. Riley Increases Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $72.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.14.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.