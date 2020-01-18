Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 133,779 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

