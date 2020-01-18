Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report $146.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.78 million and the highest is $150.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $505.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $589.57 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $603.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

